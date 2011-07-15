Motorola's Xoom 2 Is Real And It's Going To Look A Lot Like The iPad

Photo: Robert Scoble

Motorola is already testing the prototype for its Xoom 2 tablet. And the early rumoured specs sound pretty enticing.The screen will get a nice bump in resolution to 2048×1536, according to Fudzilla. It will also have a 4:3 aspect ratio, just like the iPad.



The Xoom 2 may also be a lot thinner and powered by NVIDIA’s Tegra 3 quad-core processor. It’ll run the next version of Android, version 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

We think the change in ratio is a good move for the Xoom 2. Most Honeycomb tablets, including the original Xoom, have a 16:9 ratio that makes reading in portrait mode awkward.

If these specs turn out to be true, that’s a good sign for the Xoom 2. Even though it was the first official Honeycomb tablet, the Xoom has been bombing in sales. And among Honeycomb tablets, we think Samsung’s super-thin Galaxy Tab 10.1 is a much better device.

