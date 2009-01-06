Xobni Raises $7 Million Series B To Make Outlook More Like Gmail

Another $7 million for startup Xobni (“inbox” backwards), which just completed a Series B with new investor Cisco (CSCO), and additional funding from prior investors Khosla Ventures, First Round Capital, Baseline Ventures, and Atomico.

Xobni’s service is to make Outlook email searchable by keyword — which sounds to us a lot like making it more like Google’s (GOOG) Gmail. But many enterprises continue to avoid web-based email — citing privacy, reliability, or legacy reasons.

