XMSR-SIRI Merger Odds Look Better, Merger Doesn't

Goldman analyst Mark Wienkes’ sources are now “more tilted in support” of the Department of Justice approving XM Satellite Radio’s merger with rival Sirius, he writes today. But that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea to own the stock.



Wienkes says the companies are “far from cleanly clearing all regulatory hurdles,” and thinks that there’s a less than 50/50 chance the government will let the deal go through without any restrictions. Specifically, even if the DOJ approves the merger, he thinks the FCC will put “significant” conditions on the deal, like forcing the companies to make their radios work with each others’ networks, more a la carte programming options, and forfeiting some of their wireless spectrum. “As such,” he says, “we would be sellers of the shares…”

He also thinks the roughly $5 billion in synergies that the market is pricing in is “unrealistic.”

