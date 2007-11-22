XM-SIRI Deal: Approved Next Week?

Justice Department sign-off on the XM-Sirius deal could come next week, says the WSJ, with FCC approval soon after. The Journal’s Sara McBride polls a bevy of analysts, who note that both XMSR and SIRI shares are trading just 10% off their pre-merger announcement levels from February; analysts peg the likelihood of a deal happening at 60% to 70%.

The WSJ suggests that one factor making the deal more palatable has been the satellite companies’ willingness to adopt “a la carte” pricing, which FCC head Kevin Martin wants cable operators to adopt. But as we noted yesterday, even if the satellite guys move to a la carte, it’s hard to see the cable guys doing so, now that Martin’s own political party is pushing back against the proposal.

