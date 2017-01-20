Here's a look at the final bloody trailer for the new 'Wolverine' movie

Hugh Jackman is hanging up his claws and retiring from his days as an X-Men, but not until he has one last adventure as Wolverine. The new ‘Logan’ movie stars Jackman alongside a young girl, played by new actor Dafne Keen, who is endowed with similar powers as Wolverine

. The film appears to be focused around a manhunt for the young girl and Logan’s determination to protect her.

‘Logan’ is in theatres March 3, 2017.

