Here's a look at the final bloody trailer for the new 'Wolverine' movie

Hugh Jackman is hanging up his claws and retiring from his days as an X-Men, but not until he has one last adventure as Wolverine. The new ‘Logan’ movie stars Jackman alongside a young girl, played by new actor Dafne Keen, who is endowed with similar powers as Wolverine
. The film appears to be focused around a manhunt for the young girl and Logan’s determination to protect her.
‘Logan’ is in theatres March 3, 2017.
