Analyst: XM (XMSR) Sirius (SIRI) Merger Prospects Fall To "30% Or Less"

Bank of America analyst Jonathan Jacoby paints a bleak picture for Sirius Satellite Radio (SIRI) chief Mel Karmazin, who is trying to merge his company with rival XM (XMSR). In a note published Monday, Jacoby says the chance of getting the deal approved by the FCC has fallen to 30% or less, due to poor presentations by the Sirius/XM side and effective lobbying from terrestrial broadcasters.



Investors either haven’t heard Jacoby’s assessment or think little of it: Both companies are trading above their Friday closing prices.

