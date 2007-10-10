XM (XMSR) Sirius (SIRI) Merger Odds 'High 60%', Shares Jump

XM (XMSR) and Sirius (SIRI) shares popped today after a favourable report from Citigroup analyst Eileen Furukawa. While other analysts had recently discounted the odds that the government will let the two satellite radio firms merge, Furukawa pegged the deal’s chances in the “high 60%” range. Barron’s and NYT DealBook



