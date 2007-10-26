XM Satellite (XMSR): Pray Hard SIRI Merger Approved

XM Satellite Radio’s Q3 was nothing to write home about:

Only 20% revenue growth in an emerging business with low penetration

Business model transitioning from “retail” to more expensive (and presumably less profitable) OEM strategy, because retail sucking wind.

Cost per subscriber acquisition increasing almost as fast as revenue–19% year over year.

Churn 2.5% per month: 952,000 gross ads yielded only 315,000 net adds.

Ballooning adjusted EBITDA loss, even excluding merger costs ($45 million vs. $2 million, with only $9 million merger-related.

Rapidly declining cash balance (down $44 million) and only $231 million of cash left.

No news on the merger other than the usual “cooperating”

This is not a healthy company. Shareholders had better pray that the Sirius (SIRI) merger goes through. Release

