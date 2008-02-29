XM Satellite Radio: Q4 Sales Beat Street, Growth Ticks Up (XMSR)

XM Satellite radio, whose merger with rival Sirius is still in limbo, posted decent Q4 results. XM reported $308 million of Q4 sales, up 20% year-over-year and in line with the Street’s $303 million consensus. Q4 EPS dropped to a 78 cents per share loss, from a 90 cents per share loss a year ago — but earnings are irrelevant at this point.



More important: overall subscriber growth accelerated a bit y/y to 460,000 Q4 net additions, and customer retention was strong at a 1.7% monthly churn rate. Less encouraging: cost per gross subscriber addition jumped 9% y/y to $140.

Like Sirius (SIRI), XM (XMSR) desperately needs the merger to get approved by the U.S. government — but even then, the satellite radio business faces a lot of challenges.

See Also:

XMSR-SIRI Merger Odds Look Better, Merger Doesn’t

Sirius Q4: Sales Miss, EPS Loss Beats Street

Goldman: Radio Screwed Again In 2008

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.