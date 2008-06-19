XM Offers Up Fox Biz Without Visuals, Misses The Point (XMSR, NWS)

While waiting for its merger with Sirius (SIRI) to clear, XM Satellite Radio (XMSR) hasn’t stopped adding new channels to its service. The latest: News Corp.’s (NWS) Fox Business Network, which will start airing on XM next month.



Nice for XM, but we doubt this will set any listenership records. Why not? Check out Ben Stein’s lengthy treatise about the cable channel in BestLife, titled “Invasion of the money honeys.” Main idea: The best part of watching Fox Business Network is, well, watching Fox Business Network.

Stein:

The point is the beautiful women. There’s Liz Claman, and there’s my secret dream girl, Dagen McDowell, and above all, there is the heart-stoppingly beautiful, ultrayoung and cute Jenna Lee, and the big boss, Alexis Glick, also beautiful. And then there are some others I don’t know yet, but I’d like to.

The point is that they’re all young, all beautiful, and all here to talk about the economy and business and the falling dollar and fears of inflation and the credit crisis. And it’s all a torrent of young women, and they’re all gorgeous, and I’m thinking, Why? Where did they all come from?

