This 14-year-old dubbed the 'Anti-Bieber' is rallying kids around the world to save the planet

Xiuhtezcatl Tonatiuh is a 14-year-old environmental activist, and public speaker. In 2013 he received the United States Community Service Award from President Obama and is the youngest member to serve on Obama’s national change-makers youth council. Xiuhtezcatl is mobilizing teens in 25 countries to demand greener policies from our world’s leaders via his organisation Earth Guardians.

