Australian neobank Xinja has been developing a US share trading platform in secret and it's almost ready to launch

Xinja has revealed it intends to launch a low-cost share trading platform, subject to regulatory approval.

Called Dabble, the platform would be open to Xinja customers who pay an $8 per month subscription.

While it would be brokerage-free, the platform would charge a 1% foreign exchange fee on every trade instead.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Xinja has set its sights on the world of online stockbroking.

The Australian neobank revealed on Tuesday that it has designs on launching a low-cost trading platform called Dabble within its existing app.

“We’ve been working on this for seven months and now we’re almost ready to release it to the public,” CEO and co-founder Eric Wilson told Business Insider Australia.

He confirmed Dabble is one of three secret projects Xinja is working on, alluded to on the neobank’s product roadmap.

“We wanted customers to be able to invest in the US companies they know like Tesla and Facebook and let them slowly build their wealth over time.”

Charging no brokerage on trades, Dabble users will instead pay a 1% foreign exchange fee on each trade on top of an $8 monthly subscription. It will give Australians access to some 3,000 US-listed companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

While the application is still before the regulators, it suggests a dramatic change of direction for the neobank, which received its full banking licence less than 12 months ago. The announcement happens to come at the same time trading fever has seized the market.

Acknowledging the disastrous consequences that have befallen amateur traders overseas recently, Wilson said there will be built-in features to prevent customers from using Dabble to day trade.

“Dabble won’t include any of the leveraged ETFs listed on the US market and our algorithm will identify and prevent any day trading behaviour,” he said, noting certain daily trade limits will be imposed.

Dabble will also allow fractional share trading, allowing users to buy a percentage of one share rather than having to buy whole ones.

“Many US-listed companies’ shares trade at very high prices, which locks a lot of people out of the market. So while brand recognition for leading US companies is very high, few people invest directly,” Wilson said.

“Entering the market hasn’t been easy. We want to lower the cost and make it simpler to bring those opportunities to Australians.”

While Wilson claims it’s the first Australian bank to do fractional investing, it’s a pretty similar offering to dedicated zero-commission trading platforms like eToro and Stake, only with an extra subscription cost.

Still, considering Amazon is currently trading at more than $4,500 ($US3,200) a share, it’s clearly an appealing idea.

While it’s a curious change in focus for a neobank that still hasn’t launched home loans or other key banking products, it’s also one that makes some sense.

Zero-commission and fractional trading would allow Australians to drip feed and spread their savings into the share market at a level with which they’re comfortable.

Still, some customers may have preferred Xinja become a full-service neobank before it started diversifying.

