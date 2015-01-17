Chinese Smartphone Giant Xiaomi Won't Be Coming To The West For 'A Few Years'

Jason Lee/Reuters A user of Xiaomi uses his mobile phone to take a photo at a launch ceremony of Xiaomi Phone 2 in Beijing August 16, 2012.

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi says that it won’t be selling its smartphones in the US or Europe for “a few years.”

The BBC has an interview with Xiaomi’s Vice President of International, Hugo Barra. They asked him why the company’s new flagship phone, the Mi Note, isn’t on sale in America.

“It’s probably going to be a few years until we reach these tier one markets,” Barra said.

Barra went on to explain that “We think that our value proposition of building very high-specification products and selling them almost at cost has much higher economic and social impact in the developing markets.”

It doesn’t look like Xiaomi has any immediate plans to expand into the US and Europe. Barra says that the company is “not quite at the level” where it has plans to expand into the competitive western smartphone markets.

Xiaomi sells its smartphones in markets like China, India, and Indonesia, where consumers are used to paying lower prices for Android smartphones. If it starts to sell its devices in the US, then it would face criticism from Apple, which has previously accused the company of copying its designs.

