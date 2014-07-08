CHART: Xiaomi Has Already Sold More Smartphones This Year Than In All Of 2013

Chinese smartphone vendor Xiaomi continues to see incredible sales growth.

During the first half of the year, Xiaomi sold 26.1 million smartphones, according to an announcement from the company.

Xiaomi sold 15.1 million of those handsets in the second quarter of 2014, on top of 11 million devices in the first quarter. That amounts to growth of 278% year-over-year for the second quarter, and 37% sequential growth.

To show just how strong Xiaomi’s sales have been in 2014, BI Intelligence tracked smartphone sales data in the chart above.

In total, the 26.1 million units sold through the first half of this year is more than Xiaomi sold in all of 2013. The company aims to sell 60 million smartphones this year.

Xiaomi’s revenue is also up an impressive 149% to $US5.3 billion for the first half of the year, compared to the same period one year earlier. Its revenue is derived from sales of smartphones, as well as its lone tablet the Mi Pad, Mi TV, Xiaomi Box, and other services and accessories.

