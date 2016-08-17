The Apple of China has hit a wall

The so-called “Apple of China” is having a rough go of it.

As this chart from Statista shows, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi saw a 38.8% year-over-year decline in smartphone sales for its home country this past quarter. According to

research firm IDC, shipments dipped from 17.1 million to 10.5 million, while its market share fell from 16% to 9.5%. Meanwhile, rivals Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo all saw big gains, which IDC attributes to stronger marketing campaigns and offline channel support.

In any case, when it comes to its bread and butter, Xiaomi is a ways off from its former position as the world’s most valuable tech startup. One firm it is leading, however, is the Apple of, well, everywhere, as lagging iPhone SE sales gave Apple a 32% year-over-year drop.

