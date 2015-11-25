The 'Apple of China' has made a Windows 10 tablet

Xiaomi The Mi Pad 2 has rounded corners, like the iPad mini.

Xiaomi, the “Apple of China,” has launched a Windows 10 tablet, called the Mi Pad 2, at an event in Beijing.

The device, which has been described as an “iPad mini that runs Windows 10,” has a 7.9-inch screen, an 8 megapixel camera, a 64-bit Intel Atom processor (capable of running some PC apps), and a massive 6,190mAh battery which supports fast charging. The Mi Pad 2 comes with either 16 or 64GB of internal storage.

Microsoft has been making a push for tablets running Windows 10 in search of one billion users by 2017. A few partners, such as Dell and Lenovo, have started making 2-in-1 PCs, but the uptake of tablets (i.e. without the laptop aspect of a 2-in-1) has been slow.

The Mi Pad 2 will cost $200 (£132) and is on sale in time for Christmas in mainland China.

Here’s what the Mi Pad 2 looks like:

