Chinese Smartphone Maker Xiaomi Got 15 Million Signups For Its Newest Phablet

Xiaomi, the buzzy Chinese smartphone maker, had 15 million signups for itslatest device, the RedMi Note.

But earlier today, Xiaomi had a lot of people freaking out when it tweeted that it got a whopping 122 million pre-orders for the phone.

According to a Xiaomi spokesperson, the tweet is wrong. The company actually got 15 million signups on its website for the RedMi Note.

It’s unclear why Xiaomi tweeted the wrong number. In fact, the tweet links to a report from a news site that’s not even affiliated with Xiaomi. It’s possible something got lost in translation here.

The RedMi Note is Xiaomi’s first phablet. It has a 5.5-inch screen, 13 megapixel camera, and a large battery for extended use. But what’s more impressive is that the phone only costs about $US130. Most high-end phablets cost at least $US600.

Xiaomi phones are growing in popularity in China. Through its online store, the company often sells out new models within a few minutes. It also has a devoted fan base, so some people have called it the “Apple of China.”

This year, Xiaomi plans to ramp up its international expansion. It already sells phones in Taiwan and Singapore. Soon, it will move to other emerging markets like India and Brazil.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story said Xiaomi had 15 million pre-orders for the RedMi Note. That number came from a Xiaomi spokesperson. The spokesperson later clarified that Xiaomi counts “pre-orders” as people signing up for more information about the phone, not actually buying it. It’s unclear how many RedMi Notes Xiaomi actually sold.

Here’s a chart from Business Insider Intelligence that shows the massive growth of Xiaomi phones:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.