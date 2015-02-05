Apple's biggest rival in China may have some big announcements for the US this month

Xiaomi, the number one smartphone seller in China and the world’s most valuable tech startup, may make some big announcements in the US this month.

The company is reportedly planning to hold an event in San Francisco on Feb. 12, according to blog Android Headlines.

It’s unclear exactly what the company plans to announce, if it does indeed plan to hold an event this month. This would be the company’s first major event in the US, since Xiaomi usually hosts its product launches in China.

International expansion has been one of Xiaomi’s biggest areas of focus, so it wouldn’t be surprising to hear some news about the company’s entry into new markets this year. Last year the company announced it would expand into 10 new markets including Russia, Brazil, and Turkey among others, having raised $US1.4 billion at a valuation of $US45 billion.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun also previously said the company plans to sell 100 million devices in 2015. Xiaomi, however, hasn’t mentioned any other markets specifically just yet.

