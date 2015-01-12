Xiaomi Is Going To Launch Its Hot New Smartphone On Thursday

Reuters/Jason Lee A man takes a photo with a Xiaomi smartphone.

Xiaomi will launch a new smartphone at an event on Jan. 15, 9to5google reports.

China’s largest smartphone maker is teasing the event on its Facebook page. An event invitation reads:”Come join Mi for #MiLaunch115 as we unveil our new flagship device right here with live updates direct from the product launch event in Beijing.”

MI, Xiaomi’s more accessible name for its brand, also tweeted about the product on Monday, but so far, few details have been revealed.

9to5 reports that a KGI note suggests the new smartphone will feature a “thin new form factor,” which the company claims will be “as thin as a cicada’s wings.” The insect, eaten in countries such as China, is known for being ultra-delicate.

MI hasn’t yet announced the name of the device but KGI reports it could be called the Xiaomi 4S or Xiaomi. It’s no secret the phones are similar in design to Apple’s iPhone.

Despite the product’s reportedly copycat aesthetics, its specifications otherwise sound impressive. The smartphone, according to 9to5google, will features a 13 megapixel camera, a 5.7-inch display from Japan Display Inc that supports a touch panel similar to the iPhone 6, and a long-lasting battery.

Xiaomi is now the third-biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world and is said to be planning on shipping between 12 and 15 million units. It’s thought the handset is going to enter production in February.

