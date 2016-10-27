The 'Apple of China' just unveiled a phone that's more powerful and better looking than the iPhone

On Tuesday, Chinese technology company Xiaomi debuted a stunning new phone called the Mi Mix. The phone replaces the phone’s traditional borders and bezels with a front face that is nearly all screen. It’s rumoured that Apple will likely attempt the same feat on the next iteration of their iPhone.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.