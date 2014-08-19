The Chinese Smartphone Company That Copies Apple Just Took Its Copying To A Whole New Level

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has been known to heavily borrow from Apple’s design sense in the past, and the same can be said about its new Android-based mobile operating system, called MIUI 6.

MIUI 6 will be the default mobile operating system for Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 4 smartphone, a phone that already looks a lot like the iPhone 5. The software features a flat design with an emphasis on simplicity and colour, just like Apple’s iOS7, which powers the iPhone.

While you can’t say Apple invented colourful design or flat icons, there’s no denying that some of the MIUI 6 apps look strikingly similar to those in iOS 7.

Take a look at a few examples below, where we compare how Apple’s Compass, Calendar, and Settings apps look alongside Xiaomi’s (iOS 7 apps on the left-hand side, MIUI 6 on the right.)

Business Insider Apple’s compass on the left, Xiaomi’s on the right.

Business Insider Apple’s calendar on the left, Xiaomi’s on the right.

Business Insider Apple’s settings on the left, Xiaomi’s on the right.

For a closer look at Xiaomi’s MIUI 6, head on over to their official website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.