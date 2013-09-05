The Company That Sells More Smartphones In China Than Apple Does Just Beat Apple To A Smart TV

Xiaomi, a Chinese company that makes a lot of cheap smartphones and sells more of them in China than Apple does, announced a new Internet-powered smart TV today.
The TV set is called the Millet TV and it will cost the equivalent of about $US500 U.S. It has a 47-inch screen that can show 3D images.
Xiaomi is often called the “Apple of China” because it has a huge fan base in that country and often borrows heavily from Apple’s marketing playbook. Its CEO even wears a plain black shirt and blue jeans, just like Steve Jobs used to.
Here’s a quick look at what the Millet TV can do.
This is the home screen interface:
This is the app guide:
You can beam content like photos, video, and music from your mobile device to the TV:
This is what it looks like when you want to enter in a new channel:
There’s a nice channel guide menu that sits on top of the show you’re watching:
You can play games on it too:
