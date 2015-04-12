We got our hands on a phone from Xiaomi -- the company that's beating Apple and Samsung in China

Xiaomi is a tech company you’ve probably never heard of, but it’s the number one smartphone company in China and just behind Apple and Samsung in worldwide sales. Problem is, while Xiaomi makes gorgeous phones, you can’t buy them in the U.S. We got our hands on a Xiaomi phone, though, and wanted to show you the most beautiful phone you can’t have — the Xiaomi Mi Note.

