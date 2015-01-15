The Company Apple Fears Most Just Released A Huge New Phone

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has released its newest flagship Android handset, the Mi Note — a 5.7 inch premium phablet that boasts some impressive technical specifications.

Its size is designed to go up against the likes of Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy Note. Xiaimi’s entire strategy is to make the best, most beautifully designed Androids possible — and sell them at a fraction of the price of Apple’s iPhones.

Xiaomi has previously attracted Apple’s ire by borrowing heavily from the Cupertino company’s designs; Apple designer Jony Ive has gone far to accuse the Chinese company of “theft.” But this time around, it’s Xiaomi drawing comparisons between the companies’ devices — in order to boast about their handset’s design.

Leo Jun comparing the Mii Note directly against the iPhone 6 Plus pic.twitter.com/dY0K5EiGcf

— Ben Thompson (@monkbent) January 15, 2015

Now Lei Jun mocking the iPhone 6 Plus camera bump. pic.twitter.com/KwH8sICoDr

— Ben Thompson (@monkbent) January 15, 2015

The device comes at two price points, 2,299 yuan ($US370) or 3,299 ($US520) for the Pro model. Here are the specifications:

3GB of RAM (4GB in the Pro)

3,000 mAh battery

13-megapixel rear-facing camera

1080p display (1440p in the Pro)

In comparison, a contract-free iPhone 6 Plus will set you back at least $US749, with lower specs. It offers:

1GB of RAM

2,915 mAh battery

8-megapixel rear-facing camera (though when it comes to photo quality, megapixels aren’t everyhing)

1080p display

Xiaomi has yet to attempt to make inroads in the West. But as a high-end but affordable alternative to Apple’s pricey devices, it’s poised to challenge Apple in Eastern markets. While the iPhone 6 has a metal casing, the Xiaomi Mi Note instead opts for a simple glass design — suggesting the company is no longer restricting itself to copying Apple’s products.

Available in either black or white, here’s how it looks:

The Chinese company also boasted about its Sony-manufactured camera, featuring optical image stabilisation:

Xiaomi’s fans are famously fanatical about the company, frequently travelling great distances to attend new launches. The launch for the Xiaomi Mi Note was a suitably glitzy affair:

The company debuted other products last night too, including over-ear headphones:

