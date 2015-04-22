Here's the newest phone from Xiaomi -- the company that's outselling Apple and Samsung in China

In the last five years, a startup called Xiaomi has stormed the tech scene and taken over as the top smartphone maker in China. The company is also sitting just behind Apple and Samsung in worldwide smartphone sales. Xiaomi, however, has been accused of copying Apple when it comes to style and design — Xiaomi phones would look like iPhones, tablets would look like iPads, and even keynotes would look like Apple keynotes.

But Xiaomi’s newest flagship phone, the Mi Note, doesn’t look like an iPhone. Instead, we think it borrows some design elements from the iPhone and Galaxy Note 4 to create sort of a hybrid Apple-Samsung smartphone. Judge for yourself in our video breakdown.

Produced by Will Wei

Follow BI Video: On Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.