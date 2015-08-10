Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is going to start making phones in India

Xiaomi, the largest smartphone vendor in China, has announced that it’s going to start making smartphones in India.

Indian residents have been able to buy Xiaomi smartphones for over a year, and the company has now announced that it’s partnering with Foxconn to produce phones locally.

The first Xiaomi smartphone to be made in India will be the Redmi 2 Prime. It’s the company’s latest smartphone, and will cost Rs. 6,999 (around £70). Xiaomi says that all of the Redmi 2 Primes sold in India will be manufactured in the country.

Xiaomi The Redmi 2 Prime.

International development is a big part of Xiaomi’s current strategy. It used to stick to China, and only sold its products there. But it had steadily been growing an overseas presence, and now operates in countries such as India and Brazil.

This isn’t the first time that Xiaomi has announced that it’s going to manufacture its products outside of India. The Wall Street Journal points out that it already makes some phones locally in Brazil.

Xiaomi has also started selling products in the US and Europe, but not its smartphones. Its Mi.com online store sells headphones, earphones, and fitness trackers. Xiaomi executive Hugo Bara previously said that the company won’t sell its cheap Android phones in the West for “a few years.”

