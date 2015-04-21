A Xiaomi event invitation versus an Apple event invitation

Xiaomi, the Chinese startup that sells more phones in that country than anyone else, is often referred to as the “Apple of China.”

And with good reason.

Like Apple, it has a loyal fan base that rushes to buy phones and other products as soon as they’re announced. Xiaomi also has a history of borrowing Apple’s phone designs and marketing tactics.

The latest example of that comes from Xiaomi’s invitation for the launch of its next phone on April 23. It looks like this:

Which is remarkably similar to the invitation Apple sent in March for its Apple Watch event:

