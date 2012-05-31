MEET XIAO SA: The Stray Dog Who Joined A Group Of Cyclists And Ran 1,000 Miles To Tibet

A homeless dog who befriended a group of travelling college graduates on their epic ride from China to Tibet is now an online sensation.



The dog’s name is Xiao Sa, and she has remarkable story.

According to ITN News, she started following the cyclists after they threw her some food when she was on the side of the highway early in their journey.

Photo: YouTube

She trotted after them, and didn’t go away. During the 24-day journey, she ran 50-60 kilometers a day. She also ran over 10 mountains and endured harsh weather.

Photo: YouTube

Eventually the cyclists decided to care for the dog. They put her in a crate on the back of the bike when they were flying down steep hills.

Photo: YouTube

One of the cyclists theorized that the dog has been living and running on the road from China to Lhasa, Tibet for a while. He told China Daily: “She followed us for three days, running behind our team but sometimes leading us. She’s very smart and knows the route, because she never got lost even when we passed through mountains.”

Photo: YouTube

The cyclists also told China Daily that they hope to keep her now that the journey is over.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.