Here's how the #2 Chinese restaurant in America makes its never-ending 'Longevity Noodles" that help you live forever

Time Out ranked Xi’an Famous Foods the second-best Chinese restaurant in the US.

We were invited into their kitchen, where David Shi, the founder and chef, demonstrated how to make “longevity noodles,” a hand-pulled noodle that is one long noodle. It’s a sign of good fortune and good luck to eat, but be careful not to cut or break it.

