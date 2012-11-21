China Doesn't Want Anyone To Know About Its 'New Princess'

Photo: Weibo via Shanghaiist

Xi Jinping, the man scheduled to become President of China next year, is just one of many Chinese elite who has sent his children to an Ivy League School.However, it took until this weekend for a news publication — the UK’s Mail on Sunday — to track down a few people who know Xi Mingze, Xi’s 20-year-old daughter currently studying at Harvard University.



The scraps of information gleamed from the Mail’s reporter aren’t much—Xi, nicknamed Muzi, “is a bookworm, very quiet and studious,” she is protected by bodyguards, and she shuns the partying lifestyle. Perhaps the best nugget of information is this:

She attended a discussion last spring about the political tumult convulsing China’s Communist Party, where she reportedly listened ‘intently’ from the top row of the lecture hall.

While the article contains few bombshells, that didn’t stop the photograph of the article included here appearing on Chinese social network Weibo shortly after publication, and promptly being shared widely by Chinese netizens.

Due to the fact it was an image rather than text, the post was able to avoid Chinese censors for a while. However, by 8:54 a.m. (Hong Kong time), the picture had been removed from Weibo, according to the University of Hong Kong’s JMSC’s monitoring service, Weiboscope.

The Chinese elite is no doubt keen to avoid questions about how exactly Xi Jinping can afford his daughters fees. Officially, his salary is less than $13,000 a year, and Xi’s circle has been remarkably cagey about reports of his family’s true wealth before.

But, to Xi Jinping’s credit, the future President may well have been filled with dread as he watched the media circus that descended on ousted Bo Xilai’s “playboy” son, and Harvard student, Bo Guagua.

