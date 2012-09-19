China's Next Leader Accuses Japan Of 'Farce'

Photo: AP Images

Xi Jinping, the recently missing Chinese leader expected to become the country’s next President, has issued some stern words of warning for Japan during a meeting with U.S. defence Secretary Leon Panetta, Chinese state media agency Xinhua reports.Xi reportedly called Japan’s purchase of the disputed Senkaku / Diaoyu islands a farce, before adding:



“Japan should rein in its behaviour and stop any words and acts that undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,”

The meeting with Panetta is Xi’s first big public appearance since he returned from a mysterious two week absence.



