China's Huge Leadership Mystery Could End Tomorrow

Photo: AP

In an exclusive report for Reuters, Benjamin Kang Lim and Sui-Lee Wee reveal that Xi Jinping, China’s leader-in-waiting, may return to the public eye tomorrow.While they admit the report cannot be confirmed, Reuters spoke to two other sources who said that Xi — who is expected to become China’s next president next year — had been undergoing physical therapy for a back injury and was now recovered.



A similar report has also appeared in the South China Morning Post.

Xi hadn’t been seen in public since September 1 and had cancelled an important meeting with Hilary Clinton with little explanation. The official silence on his disappearance caused many to fear the worst — a number of rumours went around about his health, the most credible (from the Telegraph’s Malcom Moore) said that he had a heart attack, while other less credible rumours suggested an assassination attempt.

