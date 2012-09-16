XI JINPING HAS RESURFACED

Photo: Diego Azubel-Pool/Getty Images

Xi Jinping, slated to be China’s next president, who had been assumed unwell or the victim of a car-accident has finally resurfaced.Earlier this week a report in the Guangxi Daily newspaper, a communist party paper quoted Xi expressing his condolences on the death of Communist party member Hong Rong.



But he had yet to be seen in public and rumours about his health continued.

But Xi appeared healthy when visiting Beijing’s China Agricultural University yesterday. From Xinhua:

In an exhibit section showcasing instant melamine checks for milk products, Xi said, “Food safety is a significant livelihood issue. While strengthening supervision and punishment, the whole society should be mobilized to focus on the issue in order to create a sound social environment.”

After watching children conduct interactive experiments, Xi encouraged them to develop healthy eating habits. He also called on teachers to arrange more activities to promote science that cater to young people’s tastes.

The Daily Telegraph reported yesterday that Xi had been under tremendous pressure and criticism after the Beidaihe meeting in which leaders discussed the upcoming leadership transition.

Xi is also expected to attend the 9th China-ASEAN Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Expo later this month.

