Bloomberg Employees Got Death Threats After Bombshell Xi Jinping Story

Adam Taylor

Leta Hong Fincher, a well-known academic in China who is married to Bloomberg News correspondent Mike Forsythe, reveals how serious the consequences can be for Western journalists in China.

Hong Fincher later clarified that the threats “were tied to Xi family, but did not come from central government”.

Bloomberg.com was blocked for its story about the vast private wealth of the next Chinese President, Xi Jinping. If anything, the fallout from the New York Times’ article on the weatlh of current Prime Minister Wen Jiabao will be worse.

