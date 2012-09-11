4 rumours About The Disappearance Of China's Next President

Xi playing soccer.

China’s leadership is expected to transition next month, but the heir-apparent to current President Hu Jintao, Xi Jinping, is nowhere to be seen. Jinping has not been seen in the public eye since September 1, and has missed a handful of meetings with foreign dignitaries — including one with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.



So where in the world is Xi Jinping? There’s a number of rumours making the rounds:

He pulled a muscle swimming or playing soccer. [Huffington Post]

The BBC quoted a Chinese Blog that posited he is holed up in his office preparing for the transition of power.

Boxun.com has published a number of articles about Xi’s weeklong disappearance. The most scandalous said that Xi and He Guoqiang, another senior party member, are recuperating in hospital after two staged car accidents in Beijing on September 4 — implying an assassination attempt. Many have refuted this as a possibility.

“A well-connected political analyst in Beijing said in an interview that Mr. Xi might have had a mild heart attack.” [NY Times]

But these are just rumours, and are likely to continue until Jinping is seen again in public.

Kenneth Lieberthal,said a White House official during the Bill Clinton administration and now with the Brookings Institution, told the Wall Street Journal, “the bottom line is that there is no reliable information to go on. Something is amiss—otherwise, they would have found an opportunity for him to be seen. But whether he hurt his back or there is some other problem is something that at this point there is no way to know with confidence.”

