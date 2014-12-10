See Inside The $25 Million Over-The-Top Megayacht That Looks Like The Batmobile

The Xhibitionist is one of the most over-the-top superyachts we’ve come across in a while.

Designed by the team at Grey Design, the renderings show that the adaptable hull has a Steinway piano, rooftop Jacuzzi, and even comes with a Swedish sports car.

Plus, the deck has space for three helicopters on its solar panel-covered roof to provide extra power for the ship.

You’ve got to see inside this yacht to believe it.

