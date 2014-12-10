See Inside The $25 Million Over-The-Top Megayacht That Looks Like The Batmobile

The Xhibitionist is one of the most over-the-top superyachts we’ve come across in a while.
Designed by the team at Grey Design, the renderings show that the adaptable hull has a Steinway piano, rooftop Jacuzzi, and even comes with a Swedish sports car.
Plus, the deck has space for three helicopters on its solar panel-covered roof to provide extra power for the ship.
You’ve got to see inside this yacht to believe it.
Meet the Xhibitionist superyacht, a ridiculously ostentatious boat built to maximise luxury and adaptability.
It was created by Swedish supercar designer Eduard Grey of Grey Design, and its automotive design language is plain to see.
This isn't your typical billionaire's yacht, though. It's made to be used by corporate entities and comes with a fully adaptable 229-foot-wide hull.
The multipurpose design allows it to change to serve a large variety of functions, and it can serve as a high-end retail mall.
To go along with the ship's theme of adaptability, the fly deck can easily be converted into a stage for a concert.
The boat will reportedly cost at least $25 million for the basic model, but it comes with a shipload of perks.
OceanLED lighting allows the entire boat to glow at nighttime. Completing the amenities on the boat are a Steinway piano in a hull and a Jacuzzi on the top deck.
The boat's eye-catching art nouveau styling has been compared to sci-fi movies and even something Batman might use. This boat is truly one-of-a-kind.
