The rise and fall of XFL — Vince McMahon's wild, sexualized, exaggerated answer to football that lived and died in one season

Tom Hauck /Allsport / Getty J.K. McKay, Vince McMahon, and Zev Yaroslavsky pose during the XFL Press Conference at the House of Blues in Los Angeles, California on July 12, 2000.

In 2001, WWF chairman Vince McMahon and then-NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol created XFL, a violent and sexualized version of the NFL.

McMahon, who successfully turned wrestling into a global phenomena, hyped it so much that by the time games aired they were a letdown.

It lasted a single season, recorded some of the highest and lowest ratings on network television, and lost NBC and WWF $US70 million.

Now, almost 20 years later, the XFL is coming back.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The XFL was born, lived, and died in a single season.

In 2001, Vince McMahon, the man behind the rise of WWF, decided he could do football better. With backing from NBC, and his former business partner Dick Ebersol, he created the XFL.

LA Magazine called it “the wacky, tacky, controversial, ultimately catastrophic failure of an NFL alternative.” Jason Gay wrote for the Wall Street Journal that McMahon positioned it as “a gladiatorial wedgie upon an allegedly effete NFL.”

Alongside rule changes making the game more violent, it encouraged players to have catchy nicknames like “He Hate Me.” There was also an excessive focus on cheerleaders.

McMahon built it up so much, and left so little time for players to train, that by the time the games aired, they were a letdown. XFL’s opening night had some of the best ratings for its Saturday night timeslot, but within weeks, ratings plunged.

The league lasted a single season, and lost $US70 million. Now, almost 20 years later, the XFL is coming back.

Here’s how it all went wrong the first time.

At the beginning of the new millennium, the NFL was a different beast. Rules restricted the game, and quarterbacks were treated like the “Shah of Iran,” according to then-NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol.

Don Frazier / AP Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Stewart (33) fumbles the ball as he’s upended by Cincinnati Bengals Cory Hall (26) during the first quarter of play Sunday, Jan. 2, 2000, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Source: HuffPost

So when WWF chairman Vince McMahon, Ebersol’s former business partner, broached the idea of a new football league, Ebersol was listening.

Pat Carroll/NY Daily News Archive / Getty Vince McMahon (left), of the World Wrestling Federation, and NBC Sports president Dick Ebersol are on the same team as they announce agreement for McMahon’s new XFL football league games to be carried on NBC.

Source: Wall Street Journal, HuffPost

McMahon was a “broad-shouldered promoter and showman,” as the Wall Street Journal wrote, who had turned wrestling into “a global media powerhouse,” and in turn become a “thundering on-camera character himself.” But wrestling was no longer enough. He had to change football, too.

Getty 1999 Arnold Schwarzenegger And Vince McMahon In Wwf Smackdown.

Source: Wall Street Journal, HuffPost

Football wasn’t ferocious enough for McMahon. He wanted to take on the NFL, or what he called the “No Fun League.” In February 2000, he announced he was launching the XFL.

Tim Boyle /Newsmakers / Getty Vince K. McMahon, Co-Founder of World Wrestling Federation Entertainment, addresses the media June 13, 2000 in Chicago.

Sources: GQ,Wall Street Journal, The New York Times

At an early press conference, he said, “This will not be a league for pantywaists or sissies.”

JP / PM / Reuters World Wrestling Federation Chairman Vince McMahon (R) takes a hand off from former wide receiver Drew Pearson at a press conference in New York on February 3 where the WWF announced the formation of a new professional football league.

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times

McMahon sold it as a sports version of “Survivor.” Each game would be an episode built around personalities, and filled with suspense.

Robert Voets /CBS

Source: The New York Times

The league formed in 2000, and was an equal partnership between the WWF and NBC. Unlike the NFL, all eight teams were owned by XFL, which meant McMahon and Ebersol had more leeway.

Robert Rosamilio /NY Daily News Archive / Getty World Wrestling Federation chairman Vince McMahon speaks to the media to announce the creation of the XFL, a new professional football league in 2000.

Sources: Los Angeles Times, HuffPost

The rules were different. No more civilized coin toss. Instead, players sprinted to the middle of the field to fight for the football. The scrap for the ball ended one player’s season after he separated his shoulder. The league also abandoned the no fair catch rule.

Stephen Dunn /Allsport / Getty A general view of an anti-NFL sign shown in poor taste by a fan of the XFL during the game between the Los Angeles Xtreme and the Chicago Enforcers at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Sources: The Stranger, The Comeback, The New York Times

McMahon built expectations. Ebersol told HuffPost, “The anticipation became so enormous that it blew us away.” He added, “We definitely overhyped it.”

Preston Mack/Newsmakers Kasey Simons, an 8 year old girl from Tampa, Florida screams during a pep rally for the new XFL Orlando Rage February 2, 2001 in Orlando, Florida.

Sources: GQ,HuffPost

One ad had players sprinting through minefields.

Jonathon Daniel / Allsport / Getty A player for the NY/NJ Hitmen of the XFL works out in the fog, smoke and rain before a game vs the Chicago Enforcers at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Source: GQ

Another was helmed by former linebacker Dick Butkus. Talking to the camera he said, “Player substitutions. Rotating zones. The game is becoming so sophisticated.” The camera then zoomed into his face for a close up as he said, “How about this? Kill the guy with the ball.”

Bettmann / Getty This is a head and shoulders portrait of Dick Butkus of the Chicago Bears in 1972.

Source: The New York Times

Teams’ names promoted violence or criminality, like the Orlando Rage, New York/New Jersey Hitmen, and the San Francisco Demons.

Andy Lyons/ Allsport / Getty Fans of the Orlando Rage poses for the camera during the against the San Francisco Demons at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The Rage defeated the Demons 26-14.

Sources: The New York Times, LA Mag

The league encouraged players to put nicknames on their jerseys. Here, Las Vegas’ Rod Smart wore “He Hate Me.”

Todd Warshaw /Allsport / Getty A rear view of Rod Smart #30 of the Las Vegas Outlaws walking on the field during the game against the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Outlaws defeated the Hitmen 19-0.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Armoured cameramen were prepped to sprint onto fields to get close-ups of the action. Some players wore mics, allowing the audience to hear their painful knocks and tumbles.

Don Frazier / AP An XFL on field cameraman awaits the start of the game between the Chicago Enforcers and the Orlando Rage in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2001.

Sources: The New York Times, The Comeback

The league wasn’t just pushing violence. Baltimore Ravens’ owner Art Modell told The New York Times that the XFL was “selling sex.” He wasn’t exaggerating, by much.

Ron Heflin / AP Art Modell in 1995.

Sources: GQ, The New York Times,

Once the league’s website was up and running, but before any games had been played, it streamed videos of cheerleaders. Teams devoted up to three pages of their media kits to cheerleaders. Some listed the women’s tattoos and piercings.

Stephen Dunn /Allsport / Getty A general view of a Los Angeles Xtreme cheerleader performing on the big video monitor before the game against the Chicago Enforcers at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Xtreme defeated the Enforcers 39-32.

Sources: GQ, The New York Times, Orlando Sentinel

In contrast to the NFL, cheerleaders were encouraged to date players. In one half-time stunt, there was a filmed dream sequence heading into the cheerleaders changing room. It was called the “worst halftime stunt in history.”

Arnaldo Magnani/Liaison / Getty Adam Graves of the NY Rangers, Michael Strahan of the NY Giants, John Franco of the NY Mets and 12 year old Edie Falco pose with the cheerleaders of the new XFL football league. They are Jillojen Lee, Dee, Enjy, Amy, and Shannon.

Sources: LA Magazine, HuffPost, BarDown, YouTube

Once games were underway, the league even set up hot tubs at either end of the field, filled with strippers.

Stephen Dunn /Allsport / Getty A general view of the XFL Bikini Girls sitting in a hot tub during the game between the Los Angeles Xtreme and the Chicago Enforcers at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Sources: LA Magazine, HuffPost

It wasn’t all lewd. The league also provided players, who hadn’t cracked the NFL or whose career had slowed, an opportunity to play in front of millions. The LA Times wrote that the XFL allowed many to “again dream about the fame and riches offered by the NFL.”

Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times / Getty Former UCLA quarterback Tommy Maddox hopes to emerge as a star with the XFL football league in Los Angeles.

Source: Los Angeles Times

But training camps didn’t begin until January 2. Teams had only 32 days to prepare for kickoff.

Jeff Gross / Allsport / Getty Ben Snell #33 of the Las Vegas Outlaws gets ready to catch the ball as Joseph Tuipala #48 runs after him during Training Camp at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Henderson, Nevada.

Source: Wall Street Journal

On January 9, almost exactly a month before the league launched, a blimp covered in XFL advertising came crashing down in Oakland, causing about $US2.5 million in damage. Looking back, it’s hard not to see it as an omen.

David Conner / US Coast Guard / AP A blimp advertising the new XFL– Extreme Football League–is seen crash landed on the roof of a waterfront restaurant near Jack London Square in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Jan 9, 2001.

Source: ESPN

Two weeks before kickoff, the network decided to broadcast a game from Las Vegas rather than Orlando. Ebersol later lamented the swap, since the Orlando game was a “barnburner with tons of touchdowns scored and violence.”

Tony Ranze / AFP / Getty Chicago Enforcers back Troy Saunders dives on Orlando Rage back Hassan Shansid-Deen (30) to recover the the ball in the ‘Dash for the ball’ before the new XFL league opening game at the Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando, 03 February 2001.

Source: HuffPost

On February 3, 2001, the XFL had its opening game in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Outlaws beat the New Jersey Hitmen 19-0.

Todd Warshaw /Allsport / Getty A general view of the game between the Las Vegas Outlaws and the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sources: HuffPost, Wall Street Journal, YouTube

According to the Orlando Sentinel, before the end of the first quarter, a beer stand had to close down after selling out 18 kegs of beer as fans chanted, “Beer! Beer! Beer!”

Al Bello / Allsport / Getty A general view of the New York/New Jersey Hitmen fans celebrating the action during the game against the Birmingham Bolts at the Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Bolts defeated the Hitmen 19-12.

Sources: New York Post, Orlando Sentinel

The fans liked it, at first. Opening night had 16 million viewers, and a Nielsen rating of 10.3 — a blockbuster outing.

Chris Livingston / Allsport / Getty An unidentified Orlando Rage fan cheers following the Rage’s first touchdown against the Birmingham Bolts at the Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Sources: Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, Wall Street Journal

But it was already obvious, at least to Ebersol, that it wasn’t going to last. He told the Wall Street Journal, “By halftime I knew in the pit of my stomach that this was really just terrible football.”

Andy Lyons / Allsport / Getty Dialleo Burks #81 of the Orlando Rage and Brandin Young #23 of the San Francisco Demons scramble for the ball before the start of the game, to see who will receive and who will kick, at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Source: Wall Street Journal

For all of McMahon’s bright lights and smokescreens, the actual quality of play, or lack thereof, couldn’t be ignored.

John Raoux/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service / Getty Fireworks explode announcing the start of the XFL season in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, February 3, 2001.

The content also antagonized some football purists. Chet Simmons, the first ESPN president, said he had a decades-long relationship with NBC, but after watching the opening night he was “ashamed to have any kind of association – even a distant one – with NBC.”

Bettmann / Getty Chet Simmons, Commissioner United States Football League, in 1982.

Source: New York Post

He said he was “frightened” after watching the first game. “I saw exactly what they were selling — a little boy holding a sign that read, ‘I’m here to see the cheerleaders,’ close-ups of cheerleaders acting like strippers, the vulgar comments and sexual innuendo out of the mouths of the announcers,” Simmons told the New York Post at the time.

Paul Sakuma / AP San Francisco Demons fan Chris Wright, 11, from Benicia, Calif., holds up a sign during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Xtreme, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2001 in San Francisco in their first XFL game.

Source: New York Post

Unfortunately, it wasn’t just children.

Todd Warshaw /Allsport / Getty A view of the fans as they rate the cheerleaders taken during the game between the Las Vegas Outlaws and the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Things deteriorated the following week in Los Angeles. WWF wrestler The Rock was one of the acts, and during a non-scripted speech, he told NFL management to take bags they’d used to move from the city, “turn them sideways, and stick them straight up your candy a–.”

Stephen Dunn / Allsport / Getty WWF’s ‘The Rock’ walks out to greet the fans before the game between the Los Angeles Xtreme and the Chicago Enforcers at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Fans fought in the seats.

Stephen Dunn /Allsport / Getty A general view of a fight in the stands during the game between the Los Angeles Xtreme and the Chicago Enforcers at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

But the biggest issue was a late broadcast. Someone forgot to fill a generator with gas, causing a power failure that broadcast 90 seconds of dead air on NBC. Then an injured player halted the game for 14 minutes. All of this delayed “Saturday Night Live” until 12.20 a.m.. Jennifer Lopez was the host that week, and Lorne Michaels was livid.

Norman Ng/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal / Getty Jerry Minor as Clyde Smith, Jennifer Lopez as Cindy Gonzales, Tracy Morgan as Dominican Lou during ‘Good Morning Bronx’ skit

Sources: The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, GQ,Wall Street Journal

Doubts at this point began to bubble through the network. NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker told The New York Times, “We are not absolutely not abandoning the XFL. We are absolutely committed to it for the full season.” But viewership had halved after one week.

Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post / Getty CNN President Jeff Zucker, in the network control room.

Source: The New York Times

By February 28, ratings were in free fall. Still, NBC said it was committed to not just finishing the season, but a second season, as well. It was delaying the inevitable.

Stephen Dunn /Allsport / Getty John Avery #20 of the Chicago Enforcers gets support from Latario Rachal #82 and Jeremaine Copeland #86 of the Los Angeles Xtreme during a post game interview by NBC’s Fred Rogginat the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Sources: Los Angeles Times

Ebersol summed it up to HuffPost: “The league had already shown the viewers really crappy football, and the viewers weren’t going to come back ― they weren’t going to be fooled for a second time.”

Todd Warsaw / Allsport / Getty A general view of a Las Vegas Outlaw fan wearing a sign during the game against the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: HuffPost

Within eight weeks, the league broke the record for the lowest prime-time ratings for a major broadcast network. It got a 1.6 rating, and 2.2 million viewers. By March 17, it was all over.

Tom Pidgeon / Allsport / Getty Fans hold up a sign at the Las Vegas Outlaws v Chicago Enforcers XFL game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The sign reads ‘Thanks for the Free Seats Vinnie Mac’.

Sources: Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, Wall Street Journal

In the last 10 days, people began to abandon ship. Five players signed over to the NFL, including Jeremaine Copeland, who went to the Dallas Cowboys.

Eric Gay / AP Dallas Cowboys receiver Jeremaine Copeland grabs a pass during the team’s practice at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2002.

Source: Los Angeles Times

The XFL lasted only 12 weeks. According to GQ, the most frequently cited reason for XFL’s failure was that the quality of play “sucked.”

Chris Livingston / Allsport / Getty Ed Smith of the Birmingham Bolts is pulled down by Orlando Rage linebacker James Burgess #51 following a first half reception during a first half reception in the Bolts v Rage game at the Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Source: GQ

Looking back, McMahon didn’t blame the media. Even when it got reviews like “bad football, bad lines and an overdose of political incorrectness,” from the Chicago Tribune. He did regret failing to make it clear that it was football and not entertainment. He also regretted failing to give players enough time to practice.

Tim Boyle / Newsmakers / Getty Vince K. McMahon, Co-Founder of World Wrestling Federation Entertainment, Inc., gives the thumbs-up as he addresses the media

Sources: Wall Street Journal, HuffPost, Wall Street Journal

But the organisers weren’t too despondent. Ebersol told the Los Angeles Times, “Strange as it may seem to hear, this was one of the most fun experiences of my life.”

AP WWF chairman Vince McMahon and NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol announce the league that would lose their networks $US70 million.

Source: Los Angeles Times

The XFL did have a lasting effect that changed the technology the NFL used. It used sky cams widely, recorded the sound of impact as players collided, and showed fans the mood in the locker room — all features of NFL games today.

Todd Warshaw /Allsport / Getty A view of the XFL sky cam as it moves over the field during the game between the Las Vegas Outlaws and the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

And now, somehow, it’s coming back — this time without the cheerleaders. McMahon also made it clear that politics or social issues aren’t welcome. When he first announced the return of the XFL in 2018, he said all players would have to stand for the national anthem, and no player who had been arrested would be allowed to play.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Vince McMahon is bringing XFL back.

Sources: LA Magazine, CBS Sports, The Ringer, Fortune

The first game is scheduled for February 8, the weekend after the Super Bowl. Training is well underway.

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire / Getty Vipers corner Demonte Hurst (20) goes up high to make an interception, then juggles the ball before returning the ball the distance during the XFL’s Vipers Mini camp on December 16, 2019 at Plant City Stadium.

Sources: The Ringer, Business Insider, XFL

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.