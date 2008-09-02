Xerox (XRX) So pummelled That It's Now a Buy?

For Xerox (XRX) shareholders, it’s been a miserable year. The stock is down 18% from a year ago and is where it was at the beginning of 2004. But fear not, says Citigroup analyst Richard Gardner, the company is due for a turnaround.



Gardner thinks that the company’s low valuation, as well as a lineup of new colour products will deliver upside in 2009:

Our positive rating is based on 1) the high degree of predictability in a business model with 70-75% recurring revenue, 2) product and solutions leadership in colour Office and colour Production printing, 3) strong product cycles in 2H08 with the introduction of iGen 4 and the U.S. launch of the 700 Digital colour Press, 4) strong momentum in the Office segment following the March 2007 acquisition of Global Imaging Systems, and 5) compelling valuation at just 10.5X F12 EPS and a strong free cash flow yield of 14%.

Also, says Gardner, Xerox is sheltered, to some degree, from macro headwinds because much of its high-margin business is contractual, with minimum take-rates built into its agreements:

The vast majority of this recurring revenue is contractual, with contract lengths averaging 3-5 years

for equipment rentals and up to 7-8 years for outsourcing agreements. Moreover, most of these contracts stipulate minimum take-rates for highmargin supplies over the life of the contract. This business model offers a very high degree of predictability of revenue and earnings (although there is admitted volatility in the 25-30% of revenue comprised of equipment sales). This predictability can be seen in consistent 1% organic constant currency revenue growth during the past 2.5 years.

Gardner initiates coverage with a $20 price target.

