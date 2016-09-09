Xero will now let you do your accounting in Facebook Messenger

Check your books from bed. Photo: Shutterstock

Accounting software provider Xero is now allowing businesses to query their books through Facebook Messenger.

The company announced the new Hey Xero feature Friday morning Australian time at the Xerocon South conference in Brisbane.

Here’s what it looks like:

“Xero subscribers will also be able to discover new apps in the Xero ecosystem and query their latest financial data, such as who owes them money or when their next bill is due,” said the cloud software provider.

Xero’s strength is in the small-to-medium business market. The company touted that the new Facebook Messenger capability would liberate accountants and bookkeepers from often-asked questions, allowing them to focus on higher-value duties.

The Hey Xero chatbot is powered by Amazon Web Services, with Xero also working on similar messaging capabilities on Slack and Apple iOS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.