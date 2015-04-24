Xero shares are tanking after posting more losses

Photo: Getty Images

Shares in Xero are tanking after the cloud accountancy software group posted full year losses almost double the previous year.

The New Zealand-based group’s after tax loss for the 12 months to the end of March increased 96% to $NZ69.5 million, reflecting rapid customer acquisition through investment in product development, sales and marketing.

However, paying customers grew 67% to 475,000 and subscription revenue jumped 81% to $NZ120.9 million. Total revenue was up 77% to $NZ123.85 million.

Its shares were trading 10% lower at $20.35.

