Xero Processed $1.5 Billion Worth Of Australian Wages In December

Xero CEO Rod Drury. Image: Alex Heber.

In December cloud-accounting company Xero processed $1.5 billion in payroll to 375,000 small business staff across Australia.

That’s an increase of two-thirds from six months ago, when Xero surpassed the $1 billion per month mark in payroll for the first time.

Building on its acquisition of US payroll company Monchilla last year, Xero is now expanding its payroll offering outside Australia, focusing on markets in the US, NZ and the UK.

Customers now have access to complete payroll functionality for electronic filing and payment for state payroll taxes in California, Florida and Texas. Payroll for the UK and NZ will be available in the next three months, with the remaining US states to follow in 2015.

“Xero’s global platform and approach allow us to develop and learn from other countries and we’re excited to launch these innovations in the vast US market. We’re building on our success in Australia where we process over AU$1.5 billion of payroll transactions monthly to over 375,000 employees,” Xero CEO Rod Drury said.

