Xero is going on a massive hiring spree

The kitchen at Xero in Melbourne. Source: supplied

Xero is looking to boost its staffing by 20%, going on the hunt for 50 new people at the ASX-listed accounting business.

The company, fresh from signing a deal with major US bank Wells Fargo, says it’s hiring immediately across a range of departments, from sales and marketing to development and finance.

After starting with just seven employees seven years ago, Xero now has 255 people in Australia and wants to get it to 305 by the end of 2016.

Xero Australia MD Trent Innes says they’re especially looking for people to join the Melbourne product team at the company’s HQ in Hawthorn.

The product team builds for the global market and most recently produced an app for freelancers to record their expenses in America, as well as Xero Tax for Australia.

“Xero is experiencing tremendous growth, reflected not only in the number of small businesses that use our platform, but also our expanding network of technology and banking partners,” Innes said.

“What we are building in our backyard is having real, global impact for over 700,000 paying subscribers around the world and we’re proud to be creating more jobs in Australia.”

For details on what jobs are available, check out the Xero website.

