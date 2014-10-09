Xero Has Passed The $US100 Million Committed Revenue Mark And Appointed Former Commonwealth Bank Marketing Boss Andy Lark To Boost Growth

New Xero chief marketing officer Andy Lark. Image: Supplied.

Cloud accounting company Xero has announced a big hire today – formally appointing ex Commonwealth Bank marketing boss Andy Lark as its CMO.

Lark will drive the company’s push into the US market as Xero hopes to boost its users from 371,000.

Xero CEO Rod Drury said attracting talent like Lark is critical to the business which surpassed $US100 million annualised committed monthly revenue in August.

“As we continue to accelerate our growth globally, adding executives of Andy’s calibre demonstrates our ability to attract world-class talent and commitment to bringing Xero to more small businesses than any other platform,” he said.

Lark has been involved with Xero in a consulting role since the company’s early days and will officially take over as CMO next month.

“Now as part of our leadership team he will be able to play a direct role in driving our momentum, brand and product through our next phase of growth,” Drury said.

Lark has been a marketer for more than 25 years, working across a bunch of digital companies including Dell and Sun Microsystems.

“I am thrilled to be able to more directly contribute to accelerating the growth of Xero globally – and more importantly the millions of small businesses that will come to see Xero as their growth engine,” Lark said.

Xero has been on a massive growth trajectory and in the past 12 months has doubled its Australian customer numbers up from 79,000 to 158,000 – making it the company’s biggest market.

At the same time, subscription revenue in Australia has grown 115 per cent to $NZ23.9 million for the six months to September 30, compared to $NZ11.1 million for the same period last year.

“We’re ecstatic with the reception we’ve seen from Australian small businesses,” Xero Australia managing director Chris Ridd said. “Our lack of legacy and ability to attract quality talent has allowed us to emerge as the clear leader of online small business accounting in Australia.”

Xero has grown to 1,000 employees globally, including 167 staff based in Australia and it plans to add to that headcount over the next 12 months.

