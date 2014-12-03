Xero And StartupAUS Are Teaming Up To Help Local Tech Startups

Xero Australia boss Chris Ridd. Image: Supplied.

Cloud accounting company Xero is teaming up with StartupAUS to help tech companies establish themselves in Australia.

Under the one-year partnership, Xero Australia managing director Chris Ridd will join the StartupAUS advisory board.

Xero will also give StartupAUS access to its software and be involved in regular events organised by the organisation which aims to be a voice for high-growth tech companies.

“Xero is the perfect partner for StartupAUS – an acclaimed startup success story and a strong advocate for tech entrepreneurs in Australia,” StartupAUS director Peter Bradd said.

“Chris Ridd is a valuable addition to our StartupAUS advisory board, and will no doubt be able to provide insight to Australian startups on how Xero has become a global force in online accounting and cloud computing. Partnerships with companies like Xero will enable StartupAUS to ramp up our efforts to make Australia a better place to launch a tech business.”

Xero has been busy positioning itself as the accounting tech company which supports startups. It established its “Xero for Startups Program” last month and has also teamed up with incubator Fishburners.

“We want to help Australian entrepreneurs grow, and show the world what they are capable of,” Ridd said. “We’re committed to contributing and fostering the startup culture in Australia in the long–term and we’ll continue to invest in a series of activities, events, and programs, rather than just a one–off, flash-in–the–pan announcement.”

The competition to be the accounting software champion of startups is also being contested by MYOB and Intuit in what is shaping up to be an ongoing fight for marketshare – especially in the small to medium business market – between the players.

