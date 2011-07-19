Congratulations To JPMorgan Intern Xenia Tchoumitcheva On Passing A Big Exam

Joe Weisenthal

Some bad news for JPMorgan intern and model Xenia Tchouitcheva: She has fallen to #2 on Bloomberg’s Most-Viewed Profiles list, barely getting edged out by Rebekkah Brooks.

Now the good news: She just tweeted that she passed her second FSA exam (a UK test).

So, congratulations and good luck on the final exam!

