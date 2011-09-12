Swiss Model Xenia Tchoumitcheva Turned Down A Full-Time Job Offer From JPMorgan After Her Internship

Photo: Twitter

Well it turns out that banking wasn’t for her.

According to Finews.ch, Ms. Tchoumitcheva was offered a full time job from the bank but turned it down, and doesn’t have much interest in staying in finance.

From the translate version:

The internship in trading & sales at JP Morgan in London is finished, and already Xenia Tchoumitcheva is becoming unfaithful to the world of finance. As she says, she now wants to push forward her own business and “build my own enterprise”. The name Tchoumitcheva should become a brand of its own.

Therefore she refused a job offer from JP Morgan at the end of her internship: It would have urged her to focus just on one job.

A bummer, perhaps, but not surprising at all.

Among her non-banking interests? DJing.

She recently tweeted a link to this video of her rocking the turntables.

