Former JP Morgan Intern/Model Xenia Tchoumitcheva Releases 'Erotic' New Rap Single

Photo: Maxim

Former JPMorgan intern/model Xenia Tchoumitcheva is blowing up in Europe, and is now conquering new areas of the entertainment world.Her latest venture? A new rap titled “So Beautiful”, which the Swiss newspaper Blick describes as “erotic.”



She told the newspaper:

“So Beautiful” is about passion and seduction. “The text is very erotic, even provocative,” says the famous Vice-Miss Switzerland. “It fits perfectly to the driving beats of house music.” Three years ago, Xenia began parallel to her bankers training in London a DJ career. Singing was the next logical step, she said. “I want to hang in the clubs not only songs by other artists, but as many of their own productions.” She adds, laughing: “It still has to be the greatest feeling ever, when people dance to your own songs and have fun!”

You can listen to the song here.



