Swiss Model Xenia Tchoumitcheva Tells Us About Interning At JPMorgan, And What She's Doing Now

Swiss model Xenia Tchoumitcheva, who interned at JPMorgan London offices last summer, stopped by Business Insider to talk about her experience working in finance and to fill us in on what she’s been up to lately.



“I have to say it was a very positive experience for me — better than any other industry in the world — I would say, or whatever I tried — because there was a huge respect for my skills and what I was able to do …” Xenia told us.

Despite receiving an employment offer from JPMorgan, Xenia decided to pursue her own business interests. Since her internship, the 2006 Miss Switzerland pageant first runner-up has been hosting beauty contests and last month she started hosting her own business TV show in Italy called “L’Italia Che Funziona.”

Produced by Robert Libetti

