Former JPMorgan Intern Xenia Tchoumitcheva Discusses Italy And Berlusconi

Photo: Xeniaonline

We saw that former JPMorgan intern and super model Xenia Tchoumitcheva was in Milan doing a new shoot, and we thought she might have some thoughts on the interplay between the resignation of Silvio Berlusconi and everyday life in Italy.It turns out she’s not at all impressed by the way Italians have reacted so far.



We asked her if people are talking much about the tumult

“Everyone, now they’re making a fool of him. Not very elegant as they were praising him just some hours ago..”

She went on to say that she’s definitely not impressed by jokes like the Ryan Air ad offering Berlusconi a flight out for 10 EUR. “I Mean, come on.” she says.

When asked if this kind of humour was prevalent in Milan right now, she said “Yessir.”

Finally, when asked if she thinks things will turn for the better in Italy…

“I deeply hope so, as it’s the home of my culture. One way or another Italians always historically survived.”

