Former JPMorgan Intern-Turned-Model Tells Us How Europe's Crisis Is Affecting The modelling Industry

Last week, former JPMorgan intern Xenia Tchoumitcheva dropped by the Business Insider office to talk about her current career as an international, globe-trotting model.



She told us how the crisis in Europe is affecting the modelling industry (in Switzerland, where she’s from, things are booming, but in Spain the situation is very dire), and whether she’s still interested finance (she likens it to a language that you will never forget.

She also told us about the culture of debt, and how it’s difference in the US and Europe.

Produced by Robert Libetti

